Billy Eichner is the master of the street game. You'll recall him asking New Yorkers if they'd have a threesome with him and Jon Hamm. Or asking if certain terms applied to Kris Jenner or Geppetto.
Now, he's back with "Immigrant or Real American." The game is simple. If the person or people he says was born in America, you say they're a real American. If the person he says wasn't, they're an immigrant. Got it?
Let's play:
Mila Kunis
Jeffrey Dahmer
Pierce Brosnan
Charles Manson
Salma Hayek
Gloria Estefan
Ted Bundy
Charlize Theron
Antonio Banderas
The Unabomber
Craig Ferguson
Lee Harvey Oswald
The Boston Strangler
Cesar Millan, the Dog Whisperer
Timothy McVeigh
Natalie Portman
Jackie Chan
Casey Anthony
Carlos Santana
Albert Einstein
O.J. Simpson
Kevin, an office manager wearing a shirt with a Unicentaurclops on it, gets 100%. Watch below to see how you do.
Now, he's back with "Immigrant or Real American." The game is simple. If the person or people he says was born in America, you say they're a real American. If the person he says wasn't, they're an immigrant. Got it?
Let's play:
Mila Kunis
Jeffrey Dahmer
Pierce Brosnan
Charles Manson
Salma Hayek
Gloria Estefan
Ted Bundy
Charlize Theron
Antonio Banderas
The Unabomber
Craig Ferguson
Lee Harvey Oswald
The Boston Strangler
Cesar Millan, the Dog Whisperer
Timothy McVeigh
Natalie Portman
Jackie Chan
Casey Anthony
Carlos Santana
Albert Einstein
O.J. Simpson
Kevin, an office manager wearing a shirt with a Unicentaurclops on it, gets 100%. Watch below to see how you do.
Advertisement