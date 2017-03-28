Out of all of the problems in the world right now, the last topic we thought we'd ever have to defend is leggings. Where some people can't live with them (ahem, United Airlines), the majority of people can't live without them. But the airline company started a battle they can't win yesterday when they denied boarding to multiple customers for wearing the ever-popular garments, sending Twitter into a conniption fit, and causing many customers — fans and otherwise — to question whether or not the athleisure staple can, in fact, be a legitimate stand-in for pants. But Puma is telling customers to #DoYou, and offering a 20% discount on their stylish leggings.
ICYMI, several female customers, including a 10-year old child, weren't allowed to get on their flight because they were wearing leggings. (A Refinery29 contributor and activist behind Moms Demand Action actually live-tweeted the entire scenario). And after several callouts from celebrities like Patricia Arquette and Chrissy Teigen, the airline is standing its ground, seemingly refusing to apologize and upholding their archaic dress code (which, as many celebs have pointed out, seems to only apply to their female passengers). This isn't the first time leggings have been the topic of controversy, of course. As you may remember, Kellyanne Conway apparently looks down on them; and back in October, one man's anti-leggings comments sparked an entire protest.
We fly in our leggings. Bring your @United ticket to any US PUMA store for 20% off leggings. Now until April 9. Stay Fly. #DoYou pic.twitter.com/R0gymEDImx— PUMA (@PUMA) March 28, 2017
Needless to say, the go-to item is a sensitive topic. In a tweet, the German activewear brand invited customers to bring their United Airlines tickets — for past or upcoming flights — to any Puma store to receive 20% off a pair of leggings from now until April 9th. As far as stock goes, the brand has over 100 pairs to choose from, so you could definitely put that discount code will be put to good use. (Now, if we could get them to extend that 20% to a pair of Kylie Jenner x Puma shoes, or a piece from Fenty...) In the meantime, we'll be busy shopping Puma's leggings selection and hoping United Airlines comes around. The time to stop policing women's bodies — and wardrobes — is way past due.
