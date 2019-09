Here's What Kimye Really Thought Of Kylie Jenner's Puma Deal

"Kanye had Kylie walk in his first two shows ," Kim explained. "He really believed in her as part of his brand." (Not even Kylie's sister, actual professional model Kendall Jenner, got to be a Yeezy model, after all.) While Kim conceded that it's Jenner's job to score business deals for her kids, "Everything has to be really carefully played out and I feel like this was a conflict of interest," Kim said. West wasn't all too pleased, either — he likening the whole scenario to producing and airing a reality show at the same time slot as KUWTK.When confronted by Kim, mama Jenner defended the deal, insisting that it was merely a "business decision." Kim isn't so convinced, considering neither she nor Kanye had any idea "until the shoot was already happening." She and adds yet another layer of intrigue by saying that Kylie "was the model [Kanye] wanted."Interesting, right? We want more details on that mysterious tidbit...