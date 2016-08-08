Here's What Kimye Really Thought Of Kylie Jenner's Puma Deal

When rumors began circulating that Kylie Jenner had signed a deal with Puma, we all wondered what conversations were transpiring in the Kardashian-Jenner-West group chat, given the family's fierce allegiance to competing sportswear brand Adidas. On last night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers finally got a glimpse of the awkward conversations that happened behind closed doors. Well, sort of: in true Kardashian fashion, the "private" chats took place front of E!'s video crew.
Before Jenner's Puma contract was officially revealed, Kanye West released (i.e., tweeted) his official statement. It read: "1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything [...] 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!" The partnership was confirmed a few weeks after that (rather politely, post-Yeezy Season 3, which the youngest Jenner attended).
Turns out, West tweeted about the improbability of "a Kylie Puma anything" because he was totally unaware it was even happening. The whole deal was orchestrated by momager Kris Jenner, without asking Kimye for their blessing. Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian-Wests were not amused — especially given Kylie's privileged position in the Yeezy universe.
Before Jenner's Puma contract was officially revealed, Kanye West released (i.e., tweeted) his official statement. It read: "1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything [...] 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!" The partnership was confirmed a few weeks after that (rather politely, post-Yeezy Season 3, which the youngest Jenner attended).
Turns out, West tweeted about the improbability of "a Kylie Puma anything" because he was totally unaware it was even happening. The whole deal was orchestrated by momager Kris Jenner, without asking Kimye for their blessing. Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian-Wests were not amused — especially given Kylie's privileged position in the Yeezy universe.
Advertisement
"Kanye had Kylie walk in his first two shows," Kim explained. "He really believed in her as part of his brand." (Not even Kylie's sister, actual professional model Kendall Jenner, got to be a Yeezy model, after all.) While Kim conceded that it's Jenner's job to score business deals for her kids, "Everything has to be really carefully played out and I feel like this was a conflict of interest," Kim said. West wasn't all too pleased, either — he likening the whole scenario to producing and airing a reality show at the same time slot as KUWTK.
When confronted by Kim, mama Jenner defended the deal, insisting that it was merely a "business decision." Kim isn't so convinced, considering neither she nor Kanye had any idea "until the shoot was already happening." She and adds yet another layer of intrigue by saying that Kylie "was the model [Kanye] wanted."
Interesting, right? We want more details on that mysterious tidbit...
In the end, Kris concedes she should've kept everyone in the loop. Not like the whole "not mixing work and family" adage doesn't really apply to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. So, it seems peace has been restored
Advertisement