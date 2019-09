A different one of Kylie’s business ventures is a hot topic at the dinner table in Havana. Kylie has just launched a campaign with Puma, despite the fact that she appeared in Kanye’s first two shows: Yeezy Adidas shows. Kim is annoyed that her mother didn’t communicate with Kanye about the Puma deal. Kayne says it would be like if he decided to come out with a TV show on Sunday night. “I could come on your show like twice then do my own thing with my friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé.” Hey Kanye, can you do that? That actually sounds like a pretty great show.Khloé and Malika have one last shot for an awkward moment with the driver, Armando, and they take it. They tell him how much they love Cuba, and they’re worried that modernization will change it. “I hope they just keep this 1950s vibe,” Khloé says. Sigh. Malika thanks her friend for “another amazing memory.” Memories are like currency to this gang, which is not bad, per se, it just doesn’t always feel authentic.On the runway waiting for the jet to take off, Khloé, Kourtney, and Malika talk about how great it was to be unconnected from the world for a few days, leaving cell phones and social media behind. Kourtney, the family voice of reason, points out that the dinners on the trip were so special because no one was on their phones. Khloé credits the lack of connectivity for making everyone so calm and cool and relaxed. She also wants to know if the plane has Wi-Fi.The vacation from their problems is over, and Khloé is anxious to check in on Lamar and Kim is ready to face off with Kris about Puma. To Khloé’s relief, Lamar does indeed seem to be doing well, but she’s starting to put a little more distance between them. “I really want to keep Lamar in a really positive space,” she says. Even so, she realizes that there is only so much she can do. He has to take control of his life. She ends up at this place at the end of many of the episodes this season, so, how much control she’s willing to relinquish is honestly a question.Kim takes her mom to task at Kris’s house. She tells Kris that friends are asking her if Kanye is pissed that Kylie signed with Puma. Kris sticks to the party line, claiming that it was purely a business decision. Kim’s not buying it. “Sometimes when you’re dealing with family it's not really a business decision,” Kim says. Kim isn’t faulting her mom for making the deal, just questioning the communication around how the deal was made. She pulls a page out of Kanye’s book saying it would be like if she signed a big deal with Estée Lauder without telling Kris or Kendall. Kris backs down from this one, admitting that she might not have handled it correctly. “Sometimes I get ahead of myself, too, and I forget to communicate,” Kris says.In a quick glimpse behind the Kardashian curtain, Kim and Kris laugh about some of the early deals that Kris made for Kim’s brand. Her job was always to find opportunities. “It’s not like you could sing or dance,” she says to Kim.The last moments of the episode are a Cuban-themed party that Khloé and Kourtney throw for Kris and Scott (and Corey.) Malika takes everyone’s phones away for 30 minutes. Kris gets tipsy while wearing a white lace pant suit with an embroidered, sparkly pineapple. Scott gets his Cuba time with Kourtney and the kids. All is right in Kardashian Land. “Maybe our Cuba trip will remind us all to take advantage of family time when we have it,” Khloé says. Let’s hope she remembered to tweet that after dinner.