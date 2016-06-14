Story from Makeup

Kylie Jenner Announces Launch Of New Lip Kit

Suzannah Weiss
Last month, Kylie Jenner hinted on Instagram that she was releasing a new shade for her lip kit called Majesty. She teased that the black metal matte was "coming super soon."

And now we know exactly how soon. An Instagram photo posted Monday night says the kit will be for sale on Thursday, June 16. Or at least we're guessing that's what Kylie means by "are you guys ready for MAJESTY? 6/16."

@kyliecosmetics are you guys ready for MAJESTY? 6/16

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


The post contains a photo of Kylie showing off the product, which she's described as a "black/blue metal matte lipstick."

My new black/blue metal matte lipstick I just couldn't wait to share 😝 coming super soon. Check snapchat!

A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on


Kylie's last lip kit shade, Dead of Knight, was also a black matte. It sold out in minutes, according to People. Clearly, her fans are hungry for black matte, and this one will hopefully satisfy their craving.

