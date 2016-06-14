Last month, Kylie Jenner hinted on Instagram that she was releasing a new shade for her lip kit called Majesty. She teased that the black metal matte was "coming super soon."
And now we know exactly how soon. An Instagram photo posted Monday night says the kit will be for sale on Thursday, June 16. Or at least we're guessing that's what Kylie means by "are you guys ready for MAJESTY? 6/16."
The post contains a photo of Kylie showing off the product, which she's described as a "black/blue metal matte lipstick."
