This Plus-Size Retailer Is Being Criticized For Its Campaign Casting

"I’m a U.K. 14 [U.S. size 10 or 12] and I get people commenting on my pictures saying, 'If she’s plus-size, what am I?' It could be kept as an industry term — but it’s not. So you’re basically labeling half the population 'plus size,' because the fashion industry has labeled me... people don’t want to be labeled. Firstly, because why should 50% of women be labeled when the other 50% aren’t? And secondly 'plus size' has negative connotations. If you’re a U.K. 16 and over, you can’t generally shop at the same stores. And you definitely can’t shop the same collections. You have to shop in a basement or online. You are not treated equally; you’re excluded from fashion."