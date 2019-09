Last month, an Instagram troll accused "plus-size model" and ex-national swimmer Iskra Lawrence of promoting obesity, saying that "people like her [are] eating too many bags of crisps" — and proving, once again, how bitterly ignorant the internet can be.Sadly, body-shaming stories like this one aren't uncommon, and women are regularly abused online based on their appearances. This is why it was so refreshing when Lawrence faced her body-shamers and flipped them the proverbial finger by posting a photo of herself on Instagram in underwear, covered in bags of chips, and then proceeded to share a slow-motion video of herself eating them. Major win.Lawrence’s quick and clever reaction garnered her a huge amount of positive feedback and coverage. In the same week that Amy Schumer was calling out Glamour for including her in their "Chic At Any Size" issue , Lawrence (who had a six-page spread in the same issue) was celebrating her own body louder than ever.We caught up with the model to talk body positivity, trolls, and why everyone needs to get over labels."It’s really out of character [for me], and it took a lot to push me to that. I had a girl who runs one of the fan pages message me saying she’d been so upset by a comment that she’d been crying, and it really hurt her. I read it, and I was like Oh, no.""It felt like it wasn’t even attacking me; it was the way it said 'people like you who...' They were attacking so many people.""I thought: I have the visibility; I have the platform to do this. And I just happened to be on set in my underwear, and we shot it in five minutes. I had no idea the momentum it would gather.""I’ve gone from 1.3 million followers to 1.7 million in a week. And out of thousands of comments, only five said I was promoting obesity. They were like, 'I can’t believe you’re going to eat all those crisps.' I was like, 'Obviously it was a joke!' You just have to go to these extremes to get people’s attention.""I’m a U.K. 14 and I get people commenting on my pictures saying, 'If she’s plus-size, what am I?' It could be kept as an industry term — but it’s not. So you’re basically labeling half the population 'plus size,' because the fashion industry has labeled me."