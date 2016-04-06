Here's How Model Iskra Lawrence Perfectly Shut Down Body-Shamers

This week, the British model got the final word in against one particular body-shaming hater on Instagram. When a commenter called Lawrence a "fat cow" and implied that "people like her eating too many bags of crisps" promotes obesity, she responded by staging an impromptu photo shoot starring herself — lingerie-clad and surrounded by bags of chips. "This is for anyone who has ever been called fat," she captioned the image. "Opinions are like arseholes — everyone's got one."
✨😝I'm sorry I couldn't help myself...This is for anyone who has ever been called FAT. Thanks for the inspirational words on a recent pic @zseanzbrown 👇🏼 "Fat cow. It's only cus every F****r on this planet is obese that that's the norm... Plus-size models? give me a F*****g breaking. Everyone needs to stop eating McDonald's, the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps." Opinions are like arseholes - everyone's got one🙌 thanks to the dream team for making this happen at work today 📸 by @ricktphoto @mandywinrow @nickigillonstylist
In case the message didn't come across explicitly enough, Lawrence posted a slow-mo video of herself enjoying some chips (and punctuating her snacking by tossing up her middle finger). "I do not condone binge-eating. I eat whatever I want in moderation," she wrote. "I will eat crisps, but I'll also make healthy, home-cooked meals and work out regularly."
She then succinctly summed up the empowering takeaway: "Who gives a F what anyone else thinks of you? YOU are the only one who decides your self worth."
✨😝Had to make a #slow-mo too😂...This is for anyone who has ever been called FAT. Thanks for the inspirational words on a recent pic @zseanzbrown 👇🏼 "Fat cow. It's only cus every F****r on this planet is obese that that's the norm... Plus-size models? give me a F*****g breaking. Everyone needs to stop eating McDonald's, the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps." Ps I do not condone binge eating. I eat whatever I want in moderation. I will eat crisps but I'll also make healthy home cooked meals and workout regularly. The message is who gives a F what anyone else thinks of you. YOU are the only one who decides yourself worth✨ And sorry I'm usually not rude or give anyone the finger but these online trolls smdh 😂😂😂 #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful