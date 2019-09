"A couple of years ago, I created an unretouched calendar to raise money for cervical cancer in the U.K. We raised 5,000 pounds from it... I thought that it would be great if there was a symbol that was globally recognized that women would look at and know that it is a safe image, that this is healthy, this is unretouched. I pitched NEDA this idea and they loved it, and we created NEDA Inspires . I awarded the first one to Aerie because its unretouched campaign is incredible. There’s hardly anyone who's been able to fully produce unretouched images because it’s difficult. In an underwear shoot there’s no chicken filets, they’re not nipping and tucking things; you can shoot me in a 360-degree angle. I do a lot of lingerie shoots and usually I have toilet rolls in the back, and they’re pinning things down. Aerie, they’re like, okay, we’ve got these models, and they’ve got to fit the lingerie, and they’ve got to love their bodies.""I’ve had lots of press these last few days where people are saying ‘Iskra Lawrence, plus-size model,’ and people have been running the story because they’re shocked by the use of the word ‘plus-size.’ It’s difficult. I want to work, and if a way for me to work, because I love modeling, is being called plus-size, fine, don’t mind. Let’s do it! I’m happy with my body, I don’t mind what you label me, but do you really have to label everybody? Do you have to label people by their size?""I can’t sleep at night, because I literally have this book where I write down my ideas and I’m like, I want to do an editorial on girls who have big calves because all my frickin' life I’ve tried to wear boots, and they don’t fit on my calves. It’s little things like that. There are so many things we can do. If we can just build each other up, focus on the wonderful things about us, and who we are, and if we can just be more than that body, I feel like that’s the direction I want to go."With hashtags like #IAmSizeSexy...well, I don’t give a fuck if you think I’m sexy or not. I am more than — I am more than a model. I’m more than a number. I’m more than a label. Let’s not try to be someone’s ideal of anything.""We needed a name change, because it’s a different website than Styleite. We’re going to be crashing the fashion [scene]. That’s how we feel. This is going to be a riot. We want all these girls to jump in and be empowered together, to stand up and say, ‘That’s it. We’re done with feeling inferior.’ The fashion industry has made us feel inferior. I’ve felt embarrassed going to events sometimes to introduce myself as a model, because I know people are looking at me thinking, You’re not a model. So then I feel like I have to say ‘I’m a plus-size model.’ Just let loose. You do you. Be you."