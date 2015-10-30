There are women who do embrace the term "plus-size." How do you plan to address them without using that type of terminology?

DA: "There’s not going to be a complete and total ban on the word. With that said, Iskra and our editors feel strongly that we don’t need to use the word plus-size — that it is inherently unfair. There isn’t ‘under-sized,’ so we shouldn't need ‘plus-sized’ when it comes to this world. You know, this is not a site to celebrate women of a particular size or weight, this is a site to celebrate beauty and style and fashion. It happens that it’s going to be catering to women who wear larger sizes. We think that in that environment, we don’t need to use the phrase ‘plus-size.’ Maybe we’ll be proven wrong and we’ll have to start using it, but as of right now, that’s the goal."



Style is supposed to be for everyone, but these are maybe women who have been marginalized by the fashion industry in the past and may have never seen anything like themselves on a website like this before.

DA: "Ashley went and did a video in all these department stores of what all the ‘plus-size’ sections look like. And they’re relegated to the back of the stores, with all the stuff that’s out of season, and her point was that the choices were so limited — if they had any choices at all. And when you think about that, from a business perspective, 60% of Americans fall into what they’re calling ‘plus-size,’ and you’re telling me that you’re not selling those clothes at major department stores? Are you out of your minds?"

