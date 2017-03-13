Exclusive: Wrangler & ModCloth Collaborate On A Size-Inclusive Collection

Although both Wrangler and ModCloth have a vintage vibe, ModCloth was determined to modernize the denim's fit. “We definitely did a lot of work to tweak and bring these pants into today,” Wasserman explains. “For example, we have a really great fit team, and there was no way we could take a vintage heavy cotton with no stretch and say, ‘Great, this pant works for every single body and every single woman.’ So we put it through our intensive fit process. We also updated the denim; it is a really soft, but still very strong denim with a little bit of stretch. Wrangler invented this kind of split cotton that allows the jeans to be softer for cowboys and workers; we have that same kind of soft feel, but we added stretch so it's flattering on all bodies and maintains its shape.”