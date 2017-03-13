Exclusive: Wrangler & ModCloth Collaborate On A Size-Inclusive Collection

We’re already big fans of ModCloth, for both its vintage aesthetic and inclusive philosophy. But the company's latest move is about to bring in a whole new crop of customers. When designers create off-shoot collaborations, they're too often specifically dedicated to smaller or larger sizes. ModCloth, however, is proving all sizes deserve access to great style, with its new partnership with Wrangler.
Launching March 13, the seven-piece Wrangler x ModCloth collection fulfills your '70s fashion dreams with a design for every style, budget, and body. That’s right: Every item is being offered in ModCloth’s entire size run — XS through 4X — from a must-have denim jacket and Wrangler ringer tee to a classic denim pencil skirt and kick-flare jeans.
Though Wrangler is best known for its Western flair, its retro sensibility was an ideal fit for ModCloth’s ethos. “Basically, ModCloth has a love of vintage and when I was thinking about iconic brands for women, especially with denim, Wrangler was such an obvious pick,” ModCloth’s fashion director, Lizz Wasserman, tells Refinery29. “Whenever you are looking for vintage jeans you’re trying to put a woman's body in a man’s jean but with Wrangler you can find really great women’s jeans. So when we reached out to them about if they were interested, and they were, we were super-excited.”
In the past, Wrangler has collaborated with Urban Outfitters, though the collection was sadly limited when it came to sizing. Fortunately, thanks to ModCloth’s inclusive intervention, that isn't the case this time around. “The main reason anytime we are going to introduce a brand or help a brand amplify by introducing them to our community the only way that we would do that is if it was for everybody,” Wasserman says. “So we just try to work on great products, like vintage-inspired feminine pieces, and making sure we are delivering a great product for all the women that shop with us.”
Although both Wrangler and ModCloth have a vintage vibe, ModCloth was determined to modernize the denim's fit. “We definitely did a lot of work to tweak and bring these pants into today,” Wasserman explains. “For example, we have a really great fit team, and there was no way we could take a vintage heavy cotton with no stretch and say, ‘Great, this pant works for every single body and every single woman.’ So we put it through our intensive fit process. We also updated the denim; it is a really soft, but still very strong denim with a little bit of stretch. Wrangler invented this kind of split cotton that allows the jeans to be softer for cowboys and workers; we have that same kind of soft feel, but we added stretch so it's flattering on all bodies and maintains its shape.”
One look at the collection (which you can see exclusively ahead), and it's easy to see how this collaboration is going to satisfy vintage admirers of all shapes and sizes. Click on to peep the styles, and be sure to check this space on March 13 when the line is officially available to shop.