ModCloth’s First Store Is Exactly What Shopping Should Be

But bringing inclusivity offline meant approaching “shopping” in a very different and unique way. The 4,000-square-foot “fit shop” will be unlike any store we’ve seen before.



“The store model itself is a hybrid of a showroom and a traditional store, where the majority of the apparel and shoes are samples that she tries on,” Kaness explains. “It’s really exciting for us for a few reasons: One, it allows us to be able to get more styles into the square footage of the store space, because we’re not having to have a large back of house for all of the inventory. The selling area is larger. It allows us to invest in our store associates and Mod Stylists in the store and have them focus on the customer experience and servicing the customer, instead of managing the back of house and all that goes with a traditional retail store. It allows us to turn over the entire assortment in the store every month with each of our new ModCloth signature collection deliveries...and then with the cash-and-carry, which is predominantly non-apparel — jewelry, eyewear, handbags, home gifts, beauty — that’s all in stock, which helps to complete the look, tell the story.”



And although the unique shopping experience might initially confuse shoppers, Kaness feels that the success of ModCloth’s pop-ups is all the proof he needs that this method will succeed. “We didn’t see much, if any, resistance to our fit-and-ship showroom concept, as long as the order gets there within a day or two after the in-store purchase,” he adds.

