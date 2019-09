ModCloth’s First Store Is Exactly What Shopping Should Be

After 14 years of online-only business, ModCloth is opening its first physical location in Austin, TX. With a commitment to a positive and inclusive shopping experience, all of the clothing items in the store will be available in size XXS-4X (size 00-28/30). Although this is exciting, we’d expect nothing less from the body-positive brand after it integrated its “plus” assortment into its “regular” assortment, allowing shoppers to instead search by size or by clicking on “extended sizes.”ModCloth initially tested this inclusive retail concept during its “ IRL Tour ,” which featured pop-up shops around the country. These pop-ups allowed ModCloth employees and decision-makers to interact directly with their current and potential customer base, see the things she liked or abhorred, and gather intimate feedback in a personal setting. They knew that they had to create a unique experience for customers that wasn’t already available online.“The first thing we did after I joined [ModCloth] in 2015 was host a three-day pop-up event in our buying office lobby in L.A., because I wanted to meet the community,” ModCloth CEO Matt Kaness tells Refinery29. “And what was supposed to be something quiet and intimate, that was more, sort of, research-oriented, turned into this amazing three-day event success. More than 2,000 women showed up in the three days, lines around the corner; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 hours a day."And what we heard, time and again from everybody — and these are women from all walks of life — that they loved ModCloth for the values we stand for and they loved the product. They just wanted more of it and they wanted it in real life. They wanted a chance to interact with our team. And so from there, this kind of genesis point in my mind, having worked in the industry a while and seeing the power of delivering a multi-channel experience, it just was obvious that we needed to do this.”