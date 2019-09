9 Ideas That Would Change Everything For Plus-Size Women

There's no way to get around it: Plus-size women are underserved by retailers and underrepresented in media. Walk into any store, flip through any magazine, or look at any piece of advertising; while 67% of the population of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 or above, only 2% of the images in media represent plus-size women (and you'd be surprised how many of those images cast plus women in a demeaning light). Body positivity is only the beginning, of course — there's only so much an individual can do to feel good about her body when society is showing her a negative story at every turn. There's a lot more to be done, and that was the topic of conversation during Refinery29's Every Beautiful Body symposium that took place yesterday in New York City.