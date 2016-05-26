A Fashion Documentary On Body Diversity Is Coming

“The answers I tend to receive when I ask that have been surrounding the misconceptions around health. This is something we are looking into in the documentary, and really trying to open up the conversation surrounding health and size in a positive way... There is a big sense of, ‘We can’t be associated with [size 14 plus] because that is not healthy.’ I personally do not agree with that. Who are we to look at another woman to say that she is healthy or not, at any size? That’s nonsense. There are so many misconceptions in the midst of this obesity epidemic in America, and brands are terrified to be associated with anything related to a larger size.”“I don’t think it is just the agencies' fault. They are mirroring their clients’ demands. It comes from both, then it trickles down through the industry. It is clients, brands, agencies; it’s across the board. It’s fear, and the fear is real.“What we are trying to do with Straight/Curve is open up that conversation so we can show that women can be fit and healthy at many, many sizes. You can have a size 0-2 model who is the epitome of health and you can have a size 0-2 model who is on death’s door. Likewise you can have a size 14-16-18 woman who can run marathons and you can have other women of that size who can’t climb a flight of stairs. So it is important to continue to note that health is individual, and we can’t tell just by looking. I don’t know how to address that, but I think it has to do with the fact that we’ve been so accustomed to seeing smaller sizes for so long that we’re desensitized to the imagery, whereas the other end of the spectrum is relatively new so it is easy to create reasons why people don’t want to see more of that.“I think it's important to note that obesity is real. I don’t think anyone wants to be encouraging an unhealthy lifestyle. That’s not a good thing to do. But again, who are we to say what is a healthy lifestyle for any individual person? For me, separating the conversation between health and the fashion industry is actually quite important.”“There’s been resistance from this straight-sized world to be associated with the plus-size world. There’s still fear. That was a big challenge. Brands have either been 100% behind this idea or 100% against this idea. That was interesting; there’s no middle ground. I don’t know what that says. What we are trying to do with the film is open up the conversation so we can all get rid of the shame, stigma, and fear.”“We wanted our women to be more than just the face. People associate models with just being a face or a body. They just sell clothes. Women in the industry now are so much more than that and it is so important to celebrate. These women have powerful voices. They are moving this movement forward and creating change. They are activists and working with organizations globally on things, from the environment, to health, to education. I think that needs to be celebrated. I think we needed to make sure that all the women can stand strong and really come across as more than what we have been accustomed to seeing models as, which is just a face or a body. I think all our characters embody that.”“Representation is important because every human being on the planet deserves to see themselves reflected and feel good about themselves. It is a really hard thing to wake up in the morning every single day and feel good about yourself, and it gets worse if it is compounded by the industry, and the media, and movies, and music. It just makes everything in life way harder, when that is entirely unnecessary.“We should be celebrating women so that women can go out and do their jobs, and ace that job interview they are dying to land. We should empower women so they can shoot for the stars and not be terrified of what they look like. That is damaging to society as a whole.”Straight/Curve will be released in early 2017.