This Lingerie Store Was Told To Remove Ads Featuring Plus-Sized & Disabled Models

Change often involves some pushback, and the fashion industry is no stranger to this type of controversy when it comes to more inclusivity. We see it with a lot of brands that decide to expand their lines to clothe all types of women. But it's moments like this that make us wonder: when customers want change and it's granted, how much is too much — or, really, how much is just enough? What separates Livi Rae from other retailers in similar situations is the boutique's vocal support and unwavering stance on the issue: It won't take the ads down, and we don't want them to.