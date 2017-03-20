Presenting... the Storybook Cosmetics, Liquid Lippies! Our first 4 shades are done and in production! They will be available for purchase in the coming weeks (we will not be doing a preorder) ❤?The best part is, they are VEGAN!?❤ More info coming soon! . . . . (Thank you to the swatch queen @depechegurl for the incredible photos!)

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT