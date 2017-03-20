Any time you hear the name Storybook Cosmetics, we can almost bet you're thinking of either its Harry Potter-inspired makeup collection, inkwell eyeliner, Game of Thrones palette, Shakespeare rose brushes, or magic wand brush set. (Or maybe you're thinking of all of them at once.) Last time we checked, the brand had just launched its Wizardry & Witchcraft palette — certainly one of the buzziest launches seen on social media, which already sold out in pre-sale orders. So there’s no doubt the makeup machine is ready to pump out even more covetable launches. The next release on the docket: liquid lipsticks.
Presenting... the Storybook Cosmetics, Liquid Lippies! Our first 4 shades are done and in production! They will be available for purchase in the coming weeks (we will not be doing a preorder) ❤?The best part is, they are VEGAN!?❤ More info coming soon! . . . . (Thank you to the swatch queen @depechegurl for the incredible photos!)
The brand is known for teasing plenty of product innovations on its Instagram, which is exactly where we spotted the latest spoiler. This is the brand’s first-ever liquid lipstick launch, and although the collection only features four shades, every single one is worthy of your attention. Among the line includes Adventure, a glittering gold; Horror, a bold matte red; Fantasy, an iridescent lavender; and Romance, a muted rose with grey undertones. Colorful swatches are already scattered over Storybook's Instagram.
We have no doubt that these liquid lipsticks will be an instant success for the social media-famous brand. For weeks, it has posted teaser after teaser — and now we've finally been blessed with a final reveal of the colors. Even better? The lipsticks are completely vegan. (The company prides itself on being cruelty-free, so the news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.)
Sadly, there won't be a pre-order option this time around, meaning you'll have to wait for the official launch date (which is still TBD). Rest assured, we're looking into it and will update this post as soon as we get more information.
