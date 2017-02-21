Feast Your Eyes On This Harry Potter Liquid Liner — & Yes, There Is A Quill Involved

We didn't forget about our Quill and Ink eyeliner duo. We were just busy creating a stand! (It's hollow and the brush tip does not touch the sides or the bottom.) Up next, a tin box to store the set, and finalizing our formula! On track for a spring release! #storybookcosmetics

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:38pm PST