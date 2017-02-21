Feast Your Eyes On This Harry Potter Liquid Liner — & Yes, There Is A Quill Involved

Update: If you were worried Storybook Cosmetics forgot about its highly-anticipated quill eyeliner, we've got news. The brand just announced that the old-fashioned ink and feather set is still on track for a spring release (and ICYMI, that's mere months away). The reason for the radio silence? "We were just busy creating a stand," Storybook captioned its Instagram post. "Up next, a tin box to store the set, and finalizing our formula!"
We're already taking notes.
Update (December 27, 2016): This week, Storybook released images of the brand's quill eyeliner. No word on when this fancy feather will hit virtual shelves, but in the meantime, feast your eyes on the whimsical packaging and a close-up video of the quill's brush tip.
This story was originally published on December 13, 2016, at 1:40 p.m.
If you freaked out about wand-shaped makeup brushes, get ready for the next best thing to hit the wizarding makeup community: Quill & Ink liner. Storybook Cosmetics (yep, the brand behind Harry Potter makeup brushes and the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz makeup palette) is launching the old-fashioned-looking set next year, according to an Instagram post.
As a prototype image shows, the actual liner will be housed in a glass inkpot along with a fine-point eyeliner brush that resembles the standard Hogwarts writing instrument.
“May your winged liner have a fairy-tale ending,” the brand wrote in its post. And though the product-to-be is still in its nascent stages, fans can’t get enough. With comments like, “Take my money,” and “I’m dying for everything,” this OG take on liquid liner is bound to become a cult-favorite Instagram item. And a vanity must-have.
Knowing Storybook Cosmetics, the real-life iteration will be every bit as whimsical as its previous releases. But for those who can’t wait to ink their lashlines the old-fashioned way, Korean brand TonyMoly offers a plastic version equipped with a cushion compact.
