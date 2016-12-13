If you freaked out about wand-shaped makeup brushes, get ready for the next best thing to hit the wizarding makeup community: Quill & Ink liner. Storybook Cosmetics (yep, the brand behind Harry Potter makeup brushes and the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz makeup palette) is launching the old-fashioned-looking set next year, according to an Instagram post.
As a prototype image shows, the actual liner will be housed in a glass inkpot along with a fine-point eyeliner brush that resembles the standard Hogwarts writing instrument.
As a prototype image shows, the actual liner will be housed in a glass inkpot along with a fine-point eyeliner brush that resembles the standard Hogwarts writing instrument.
“May your winged liner have a fairy-tale ending,” the brand wrote in its post. And though the product-to-be is still in its nascent stages, fans can’t get enough. With comments like, “Take my money,” and “I’m dying for everything,” this OG take on liquid liner is bound to become a cult-favourite Instagram item. And a vanity must-have.
Knowing Storybook Cosmetics, the real-life iteration will be every bit as whimsical as its previous releases. But for those who can’t wait to ink their lashlines the old-fashioned way, Korean brand TonyMoly offers a plastic version equipped with a cushion compact.
Knowing Storybook Cosmetics, the real-life iteration will be every bit as whimsical as its previous releases. But for those who can’t wait to ink their lashlines the old-fashioned way, Korean brand TonyMoly offers a plastic version equipped with a cushion compact.
Advertisement