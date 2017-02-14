These Shakespeare-Themed Makeup Brushes Are Prettier Than We Imagined

Update: Just in time for the most romantic day of the year, Storybook Cosmetics finally revealed exactly what those rose-shaped makeup brushes will look like — and it was worth the monthlong wait. Similar to the prototype, the bristles will be ruby red in color to mimic the petals of a rose. But the brush handle is where it shines: Instead of a regular green stem, these will have metallic finishes to boot. Even sweeter is that you'll be able to pre-order very soon (though exact date is still TBD). We'll be watching Romeo & Juliet on repeat until then.