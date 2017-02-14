These Shakespeare-Themed Makeup Brushes Are Prettier Than We Imagined

Update: Just in time for the most romantic day of the year, Storybook Cosmetics finally revealed exactly what those rose-shaped makeup brushes will look like — and it was worth the monthlong wait. Similar to the prototype, the bristles will be ruby red in color to mimic the petals of a rose. But the brush handle is where it shines: Instead of a regular green stem, these will have metallic finishes to boot. Even sweeter is that you'll be able to pre-order very soon (though exact date is still TBD). We'll be watching Romeo & Juliet on repeat until then.
This story was originally published on January 4, 2017.
Just yesterday, Storybook Cosmetics dropped the news of a Game of Thrones-themed beauty collection — delighting fans of the hit HBO show everywhere. And now, the brand is at it again. Only this time, it's all about Shakespeare, and they are as sweet as his iconic screenplays. According to a sneak peek posted on Storybook's Instagram account, the new makeup brush design is called "What's In A Name Rose Brush Bouquet," and each one contains green stem-shaped handles and blooming bristles. In other words, they're enough to make the literature geek in anyone swoon.
The name, of course, is an ode to one of Shakespeare's most famous lines from Romeo and Juliet: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose. By any other name would smell as sweet." And you'll soon be able to get the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers in brush-form come spring. Until then, we'll be dusting off our glass flower vases.
