Mandy Moore Dressed Up As Her Favorite Emoji (& We're Feeling It)

Outfit inspiration can come from the most unexpected places. Most of ours comes, unsurprisingly, from Instagram. For folks like Mandy Moore, though, the fashion lightbulb goes off not at the #OOTDs posted by fellow style enthusiasts, but rather the emojis we use to caption them. At last night's This Is Us finale party (have you depleted your supplies of tissues yet?), Moore admittedly channeled the best-dressed emoji on our keyboards.
"Sometimes you just gotta go dressed as your favorite emoji," she wrote on Instagram. She struck the dancer's signature pose — both on her own account and on her stylist's — to make clear that the resemblance wasn't purely coincidental.
To put her best emoji foot forward, Moore wore a ruched-shoulder gown from Adeam's spring '17 collection. The dress is layered over a black, high-neck tank to create a colorblocked effect. An asymmetric hemline showed off Moore's checkered Sergio Rossi sandals. Given the theme of this outfit, someone should definitely alert Moore to Alison Lou's celebrity-vetted emoji necklace collection. We have a feeling she'd dig it.
Unfortunately for us, this isn't a red-carpet outfit we could theoretically shop: Moore's exact Adeam style is sold out. Great, because disappointment and despair is just what we needed as we enter a This Is Us hiatus.
