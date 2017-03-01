If you're going into March feeling a little, well, confused, we don't blame you. Here in New York City, the past few weeks have been surprisingly balmy. Today's weather forecast, the first of the month, anticipates a high of 71; on Friday, my iPhone predicts snow. Needless to say, this winter has been quite unseasonable, which means the idea of having different wardrobes for different seasons just isn't practical.
That's why, this month's outfit round-up is dedicated to the little details that can make a major difference — especially when temperatures are changing left and right. A waist belt, a pair of socks, or even the cuffs of your jeans can take a look from winter to spring and back again — a.k.a. what we're expecting to happen all March long. Here's 31 outfits to take you through the seasonal uncertainty.