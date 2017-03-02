We've spent months breathlessly describing and praising the red carpet choices made by our favorite celebrities. And as much time as we spend poring over up-to-the-minute dispatches from E!, there's a safe distance between what we're coveting on screen and what actually ends up on our credit card bill. That's because a good number of the gowns we see at award shows proudly carry the "custom" or "bespoke" label, or were plucked from a runway collection that premiered weeks earlier but won't hit sales floors for another six months. In other words: No, not for us. In recent years, though, we've seen more stars stray from the long-standing practice of borrowing dresses from designers in exchange for a name-drop or two — whether due to dissatisfaction with the lack of sufficient non-sample-sized option, or because there's something better available at their local Nordstrom (stars, they can sometimes be just like us!).