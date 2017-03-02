We've spent months breathlessly describing and praising the red carpet choices made by our favorite celebrities. And as much time as we spend poring over up-to-the-minute dispatches from E!, there's a safe distance between what we're coveting on screen and what actually ends up on our credit card bill. That's because a good number of the gowns we see at award shows proudly carry the "custom" or "bespoke" label, or were plucked from a runway collection that premiered weeks earlier but won't hit sales floors for another six months. In other words: No, not for us. In recent years, though, we've seen more stars stray from the long-standing practice of borrowing dresses from designers in exchange for a name-drop or two — whether due to dissatisfaction with the lack of sufficient non-sample-sized option, or because there's something better available at their local Nordstrom (stars, they can sometimes be just like us!).
This means, with a little sleuthing, we can find the exact styles preferred by the Mandy Moores, Natalie Portmans, and Tinashes of the world at your favorite retailers — at the same time as these celebrities are walking the step and repeat in said looks. The 2016-2017 award show circuit had plenty of looks that are available right now. We rounded up some of our favorite style moments from various Tinseltown events that are still in stock — and the options were plentiful.
Of course, these don't come without some sticker shock: All the glitz and glamour of the red carpet doesn't come cheap. The three- and four-figure price tags on the ready-to-wear in this roundup are actually on the lower end of what we're used to seeing during award show season (not counting all the custom and couture styles that usually fall in the "price upon request, if you dare" category). Still, we know some celebrities prefer to buy their own party-ready wares, so the fact that we, too, can add these Hollywood-approved ensembles to our carts makes us feel a little bit closer to the step-and-repeat. Revisit some of the fresh-off-of-e-commerce dresses we spotted at various award shows, ahead.