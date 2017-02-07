The Emoji Necklace Lucy Hale Can’t Stop Wearing

Alison Lou's core collection of emoji-spangled pieces has found a devoted audience in the fashion flock, and Chemla's working on how to harness that excitement into growing the brand's offering. The next iteration of this necklace shouldn't disappoint Chemla's customer base: a range of Emoticore stretch velvet chokers. Unsurprisingly, they already have a celebrity audience, with fans like Elle Fanning, Karlie Kloss, and Emma Roberts. And, soon, there may be more expressive emoticons to deck your neck with. "I experiment with new emoji faces from time to time for the store; the last one I made was an upside-down smiley, but I’m considering adding in a few more," Chemla noted. We have a feeling we'll be seeing those debut on Hale's Instagram.