The Emoji Necklace Lucy Hale Can’t Stop Wearing

Chokers may have become the norm in terms of everyday jewelry. But, judging from recent sightings, Lucy Hale appears to be pretty committed to another necklace style: Alison Lou's ridiculously popular emoji pendants.
Hale's emoji of choice is the bashful face, with sapphire-encrusted cheeks and a smile carved into the 14K gold pendant. Of course, with a $1,595 price tag, it makes sense for the actress to try to squeeze the cost-per-wear ratio as much as she can. Though it's an eye-grabbing design, the pendant does lend itself to a range of dressing situations — look no further than Hale's outfit track record for proof.
"I think my emoji collection is very easy to wear everyday, as well as being expressive, so it draws in a good audience," Alison Lou designer Alison Chemla told Refinery29. That audience includes not only one Pretty Little Liar star, but also a member of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — Blake Lively. These are just two of the brand's celebrity fans, but the impact of such high-profile sightings is still not lost on Chemla. "Blake and Lucy both have fans internationally, and for a young brand, it expands your exposure to almost worldwide," she explained. "Especially if a piece is seen on a celebrity whose style people admire, they want to come to the source. Once people become familiar with the brand, they like to continue building their collection." Chemla hasn't spoken with Hale directly about the Alison Lou necklace, she said, but given all the cameos it makes on the actress' Instagram, it seems like Hale is a fan.
Alison Lou's core collection of emoji-spangled pieces has found a devoted audience in the fashion flock, and Chemla's working on how to harness that excitement into growing the brand's offering. The next iteration of this necklace shouldn't disappoint Chemla's customer base: a range of Emoticore stretch velvet chokers. Unsurprisingly, they already have a celebrity audience, with fans like Elle Fanning, Karlie Kloss, and Emma Roberts. And, soon, there may be more expressive emoticons to deck your neck with. "I experiment with new emoji faces from time to time for the store; the last one I made was an upside-down smiley, but I’m considering adding in a few more," Chemla noted. We have a feeling we'll be seeing those debut on Hale's Instagram.
Check out the Pretty Little Liars star's impressive collection of emoji necklaces, ahead.