The Emoji Necklace Lucy Hale Can’t Stop Wearing

"I think my emoji collection is very easy to wear everyday, as well as being expressive, so it draws in a good audience," Alison Lou designer Alison Chemla told Refinery29. That audience includes not only one Pretty Little Liar star, but also a member of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — Blake Lively . These are just two of the brand's celebrity fans, but the impact of such high-profile sightings is still not lost on Chemla. "Blake and Lucy both have fans internationally, and for a young brand, it expands your exposure to almost worldwide," she explained. "Especially if a piece is seen on a celebrity whose style people admire, they want to come to the source. Once people become familiar with the brand, they like to continue building their collection." Chemla hasn't spoken with Hale directly about the Alison Lou necklace, she said, but given all the cameos it makes on the actress' Instagram, it seems like Hale is a fan.