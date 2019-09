But tonight, after a tumultuous couple of months, it's the reality show's season finale. Viall will be handing out his final rose to either Raven or Vanessa (or — plot twist — neither?!), meaning one of them will soon be charged with advising him against turtlenecks and testing out his upcoming beauty line . So, whether you hate-watch the show and can't wait to have your Mondays back, or are genuinely excited by the possibility of Nick finding his one true love, you have reason to celebrate tonight. But how? By plopping what Chris Harrison might call the Most Surprising Bath Bomb In The History Of Bath Time into your tub.