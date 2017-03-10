The Prom Bomb comes in a pack of three — because everyone needs date insurance — for less than $50. (Hey, no one ever said going to prom was go cheap...) The scent is a romantic blend of white jasmine and cherry blossoms, and it's almost as sweet as the pink and purple kaleidoscope of color that swirls around the tub. Perfect on its own for a Boomerang of a bath explosion, but here’s the kicker: Each orb comes with a ring packed inside. We might not know any 18-year-old interested in proposing for prom and marriage all at the same time, but nothing is ever too outrageous for the internet. If you dig the ring idea, there are three options for you to choose from: sterling silver, rose gold, or gold plated in various sizes. We've never wished for a prom do-over more than in this moment.