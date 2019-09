No, it's not Lush behind this bath creation. It's Pearl Bath Bombs , the same brand that sells a soap with a ring inside. (Note to anyone proposing: It's probably not a good idea to put the real-deal ring anywhere near a drain.) To celebrate the recent pop culture trend, the company has created a Pokébomb bath bomb that's similar to its original gemstone soaps . Sadly, when you pop this fizzling, fruity ball in the tub, a Pikachu won't emerge. Can't have it all.If you've reached level 5 of Pokémon Go, you have now joined either Team Vault, Team Mystic, or Team Instinct. If you get your hands on one of these bath bombs and watch it work its magic in the water, you'll see a pink case float to the surface. Each one contains either a red, yellow, or blue ring to match one of the Poké teams.