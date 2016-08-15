Story from Celebrity Beauty

If You Want To Catch 'Em All, You Need This Bath Bomb

Samantha Sasso
Here's a fun game for when you have nothing else to do: Go sit in your nearest park and count how many people are running around glued to their phones playing Pokémon Go. (The last time we saw this much swiping was when Tinder launched — and people seemed much more hesitant to be caught virtual flirting while crossing the street.) And the beauty world seems to be fully on board with the madness: First, a grooming kit; then, a perfume; and now, a Pokémon bath bomb.
No, it's not Lush behind this bath creation. It's Pearl Bath Bombs, the same brand that sells a soap with a ring inside. (Note to anyone proposing: It's probably not a good idea to put the real-deal ring anywhere near a drain.) To celebrate the recent pop culture trend, the company has created a Pokébomb bath bomb that's similar to its original gemstone soaps. Sadly, when you pop this fizzling, fruity ball in the tub, a Pikachu won't emerge. Can't have it all.

If you've reached level 5 of Pokémon Go, you have now joined either Team Vault, Team Mystic, or Team Instinct. If you get your hands on one of these bath bombs and watch it work its magic in the water, you'll see a pink case float to the surface. Each one contains either a red, yellow, or blue ring to match one of the Poké teams.
That prize seems to be the main draw here. And while a ring is cool if you're all about repping your team, personally, I would rather build my game arsenal with a rare Pokémon.
