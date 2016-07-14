At this point, Pokémon Go doesn't really need an introduction, considering people have gone absolutely bonkers over this now-viral app since it launched last week. With 21 million active users already — that surpasses Twitter and Candy Crush's popularity, FYI — the augmented-reality game has taken over the lives of every demographic out there.
Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the obsession entered the beauty world. Since the game requires a bit of sweating, sun exposure, and likely causes tired legs, Grooming Lounge, an upscale men's company based in Washington, D.C., thinks gamers may need some extra supplies suited for their new life hunting Pokémon. (We know, but stay with us.)
Have you had a sip of the animated Kool-Aid? Or, do you have a new outdoor-gaming convert in your life? Simply send them Grooming Lounge's new PokéMAN Care Package. For $95, you or your gamer gets an Urth Face Balm with SPF 15, so UV rays won't get in the way of a top score, and a powder deodorant for those sweat-inducing battles. Then, after a long day of searching for Charizard and Jigglypuff (duh, classics), use the Molton Brown muscle soaks, Kiehl's Body Fuel, and the Kiehl's Age Defender Eye Repair to prep for another long day of Pokémon catching.
While the kit is geared toward men, anyone would get use out of this handy lineup. After all, Pokémon Go has become a virtual addiction (even Demi Lovato and Chrissy Teigen are playing it), but that doesn't mean your physical body has to suffer. No one likes a trainer with red, puffy eyes and a perspiring stench.
Is this ridiculous or totally necessary? Tell us in the comments, below!
Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the obsession entered the beauty world. Since the game requires a bit of sweating, sun exposure, and likely causes tired legs, Grooming Lounge, an upscale men's company based in Washington, D.C., thinks gamers may need some extra supplies suited for their new life hunting Pokémon. (We know, but stay with us.)
Have you had a sip of the animated Kool-Aid? Or, do you have a new outdoor-gaming convert in your life? Simply send them Grooming Lounge's new PokéMAN Care Package. For $95, you or your gamer gets an Urth Face Balm with SPF 15, so UV rays won't get in the way of a top score, and a powder deodorant for those sweat-inducing battles. Then, after a long day of searching for Charizard and Jigglypuff (duh, classics), use the Molton Brown muscle soaks, Kiehl's Body Fuel, and the Kiehl's Age Defender Eye Repair to prep for another long day of Pokémon catching.
While the kit is geared toward men, anyone would get use out of this handy lineup. After all, Pokémon Go has become a virtual addiction (even Demi Lovato and Chrissy Teigen are playing it), but that doesn't mean your physical body has to suffer. No one likes a trainer with red, puffy eyes and a perspiring stench.
Is this ridiculous or totally necessary? Tell us in the comments, below!
Advertisement