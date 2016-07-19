Haters gonna hate, but there's no denying that Pokémon Go is taking over the world. Okay, maybe not the world, but every sidewalk and park in NYC. App users have gone cuckoo for catching 'em all, and the beauty industry is planning to cash in on the mania. First, there was a grooming kit; now, a perfume. (There's also a Clinton running for president, and a resurgence of the perm — remind us what year it is again?)
The Pokémon Eau de Toilette from Fragrance.com is marketed as a unisex, daytime perfume, with notes of orange blossom, vanilla, and musk. If saccharine-sweet scents are your thing, this might be right up your alley. Now that we think about it, maybe this launch kind of makes sense. If Pokémon Go has you running around town all day, you may want something to mask the smell of sweat.
The bottle is bound to become a collector's item years from now, so that might actually sway us to purchase the $11.99 Poké-inspired juice. What the hell — if ya' can't beat 'em, join 'em.
