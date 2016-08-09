Pokémon Go's New Update Makes The Game Worth Playing (Again)

With every overnight app success, there's the potential for an even faster fall. That's what Pokémon Go experienced after it launched. First came concerns about security issues, then anger about people playing the game at inappropriate spots, such as memorial sites, and, finally, people finding themselves in dangerous situations while playing.
Nevertheless, the game has soldiered on. And its latest update — version 0.33.0 for Android devices and 1.3.0 for iOS devices — actually makes it something worth downloading. Or if you've previously called it quits, perhaps it's time to rekindle your Poké-romance.
Niantic, Inc., the company behind the game, has taken steps to make the app safer, in addition to fixing its minor bugs. Now, if you play while going above 31 miles per hour, you'll be prompted to confirm that you're the passenger, not the driver, to keep playing.
Nevertheless, the game has soldiered on. And its latest update — version 0.33.0 for Android devices and 1.3.0 for iOS devices — actually makes it something worth downloading. Or if you've previously called it quits, perhaps it's time to rekindle your Poké-romance.
Niantic, Inc., the company behind the game, has taken steps to make the app safer, in addition to fixing its minor bugs. Now, if you play while going above 31 miles per hour, you'll be prompted to confirm that you're the passenger, not the driver, to keep playing.
Advertisement
Another small, but necessary change: You can switch your nickname within the game. This means that if you made the mistake of using your real name (a big no, for privacy reasons), you can now change it.
Plus, you won't have to worry about killing your phone's battery so much while playing. The update fixes the app's Battery Saver feature, which you can access in Settings.
Die-hard fans will also be happy to know that curveball throws to catch Pokémon are more accurate, and some users will be able to test out a new version of the "Nearby Pokémon" tool. According to Mashable, this will actually show you exactly where certain Pokémon were recently spotted, instead of simply showing you that they were nearby. That change sounds decidedly more helpful.
.@PokemonGoApp / @PokeVisionGo / @YangCLiu HERE IS A VIDEO FOR THOSE ASKING. :) pic.twitter.com/wivcskufdV— Jackson Palmer (@ummjackson) August 9, 2016
Of course, if the game still doesn't do it for you, you can always watch this hilarious Pokémon Go porn parody for a good laugh, instead.
Advertisement