Pokémon Go's New Update Makes The Game Worth Playing (Again)

Another small, but necessary change: You can switch your nickname within the game. This means that if you made the mistake of using your real name (a big no, for privacy reasons), you can now change it.Plus, you won't have to worry about killing your phone's battery so much while playing. The update fixes the app's Battery Saver feature , which you can access in Settings.Die-hard fans will also be happy to know that curveball throws to catch Pokémon are more accurate, and some users will be able to test out a new version of the "Nearby Pokémon" tool. According to Mashable , this will actually show you exactly where certain Pokémon were recently spotted, instead of simply showing you that they were nearby. That change sounds decidedly more helpful.