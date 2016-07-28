Update: Pokémon Go To Address Problem With Memorial Sites

Various locations devoted to remembrance of tragedies and mass deaths, such as the Hiroshima Memorial and 9/11 Memorial, have been overrun with players looking for Pokémon since the game’s release. The sites have asked to be removed from the game.



"When something is really popular, we have to figure out the most respectful way to deal with it and make sure that everyone is playing safely and doing things in a respectful manor," Smith said, noting that the game has only been public for a few weeks. “It's tough to think of all the ways it could affect the world."



He couldn’t say when further changes would be coming to the game, but at least one location has been removed from the game for sensitivity reasons. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum told the AP via a spokesperson that the company had honored its request to be removed from the game.



This story was originally published on July 28, 2016.



