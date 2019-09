Update: Pokémon Go To Address Problem With Memorial Sites

A reminder to Pokémon Go fans — no matter how tempting that Zapdos is, there are some places where a Pokémon hunt just isn’t appropriate.Japan’s city of Hiroshima is the latest place to ask developers of the Pokémon Go app to remove the virtual monsters from their location, according to the BBC . The city’s memorial to victims of the atomic bomb reportedly has 30 Poké Stops and several gyms. Officials told Japanese broadcaster NHK that “hordes of players” had been visiting the park to find Pokémon since the game’s Japanese launch on Friday, disrupting the quiet atmosphere and making it difficult for visitors to memorialize those lost.More than 100,000 people were killed in Hiroshima with the dropping of the first atomic bomb in 1945. Officials have asked that the Pokémon be gone by the anniversary of the bombing on August 6.Hiroshima is only the latest in a string of memorial sites to plead with visitors to leave their Poké Balls at home. Poland’s Auschwitz memorial to victims of the Holocaust has also asked to be removed from the game , and New York City’s Sept. 11 memorial contained several Poké Stops before they abruptly disappeared earlier this week, according to Fortune The game’s developer, Niantic, accepts requests for locations to be removed from the app, but does not automatically grant them.