Pokémon Go Porn Is For Real A Thing

We are revisiting this story in honor of Pokémon Go's Fire And Ice "Solstice Event."
Well, that didn't take long at all.
Since Pokémon Go has inspired a huge surge in searches for Pokémon-related porn, it didn't take too long for someone to make the connection that actual Pokémon Go-specific porn could be a hit.
Thankfully for us all, porn site Brazzers has taken the initiative with a new parody, aptly titled Pornstar Go: A XXX Parody. As you can tell from the trailer, the parody will feature a pornified take on Ash Ketchum, complete with anal bead versions of Poké Balls. And, of course, no parody would be complete without fan favorites like Pikachu and Charizard.
"A Pokémon GO parody was a no-brainer for us," Brazzers product director Mario Nardstein said in a press release obtained by Complex. "Fans had been incessantly asking us for a parody since the app trailer was unveiled late last year. This is not to mention that so many of us at the office were excited about the app."
Now that Pokémon Go has made us all start exercising and has improved our relationships, it really only makes sense that it helps us get off, too. Pornstar Go: A XXX Parody will debut on August 8. Until then, go ahead and enjoy playing the actual game until Pikachu is inevitably ruined for you forever.
