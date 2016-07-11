The Surprising Side Effect Pokémon Go Is Having On Relationships

When a popular new mobile game comes out, it usually spells major storms on the relationship horizon. People disappear into their phones, half-listening to conversations and generally becoming space cadets while they wait for their Kim Kardashian app energy to recharge. A quick scroll through Reddit Relationships — the greatest document of constantly updating human misery known to humankind — will show you just how prevalent that problem has become.
But a funny thing is happening with the release of Pokémon Go. People are going outside and, like, doing stuff. A side effect of that is that it’s actually improving people’s relationships. Check out these tweets.
Me: you wanna run some errands for me?— Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) July 9, 2016
Phil:YES!
Me:wanna take Trey for a walk?
PHIL:YES!
Maybe #PokemonGO isn't so bad
My husband asked me today if I needed any errands ran or gas in my car. Thanks @PokemonGoHub #PokemonGO— Cassidy Nunes (@cassidyN1304) July 10, 2016
My mom, "I think I like Randall's new game, he's willing to run errands for me now." #PokemonGO 😹— åłÿšhå (@AlyshaJasek) July 8, 2016
When your gf watches anime while you catch an eevee while running errands. What a time to be alive! #pokemongo— Jon Debulgado (@Jondebss) July 8, 2016
That’s got to be the first time in history that a mobile game has ever improved the world. Of course, people are still staring at their phones, but now they’re doing it in public! Look, people are even saying that it’s saved their relationship. Like, multiple people are saying this. What a time to be alive.
