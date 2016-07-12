Pokémon Go Porn Is Now Super-Popular, Kind Of Funny

The explosive popularity of Pokémon Go has led to some strange results. First, people are exercising. Second, it may be saving relationships. And, of course, a whole host of other things are going on. But a third side effect is both shocking and completely unsurprising.
Apparently some men are doing what men do best when a new popular thing emerges. Getting insanely horny off of it and then going to search for an outlet. Porn website xHamster.com reports that Pokémon pornography has now outstripped the competition, claiming the top search spot on the site.
“In the last 5 days we have seen a giant shift in porn searches. Our top searches which usually consist of ‘MILF,’ ‘Teen,’ and ‘Interracial’ have been replaced with ‘Pokémon,’ ‘Pikachu,’ ‘Hentai,’ and ‘Anime’. Anime has become our #1 accessed genre over the weekend with the booming popularity of Pokémon Go,” Alex Hawkins, spokesman for xHamster.com, said in a statement.
That’s quite something. Some enterprising men are even generating their own Pokémon-based pornography. Look at these Diglett pics. It’s possible that they’re safe for work, but you’d certainly have to do some explaining.
Diglett pops up in some awkward places... #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/cVAlUY394A— Mark Joseph Leathers (@Mark_Leathers) July 9, 2016
Sending nudes like... #pokemongo pic.twitter.com/xeZalSefhw— IG: PeteyPlastic (@PeteyPlastic) July 7, 2016
The practice has grown so commonplace that some people are already calling for its end.
So tired of all these Diglett penis pics, someone do it with a Dugtrio already, damn. Be creative. #PokemonGO— Christina (@mugwump87) July 11, 2016
But it's not all bad. There's this advertisement that's using our Pokémon Go pornography obsession for good.
I've been laughing about this for ten minutes pic.twitter.com/dSZWwDGbLo— this bitch (@AlannaBennett) July 11, 2016
So, some hope. We guess.
