But the real draw of the episode was the solo date with Raven Gates. Specifically, Nick Viall's attire during the rendezvous stole the show. Our Bachelor wore a scruffy gray turtleneck for the ocassion, and the sweater might as well be named the new villain of the show. (In Corinne's absence, we'll need to find a new antagonist, right?) It was snug. It was definitely some sort of itchy wool blend. It crept up Viall's neck like a clingy lover, and it made the Bachelor look all the more like an idiot. The sweater also didn't help when Raven shared this fun fact: Her ex-boyfriend never made her orgasm. Sorry, Ms. Gates, but the man sitting in front of you with a gray cable-knit cloak around his neck isn't the one to make you reach new heights.