Monday night's episode of The Bachelor made waves across the nation with one contestant's revelation about her love (and sex) life. The 25-year-old Hoxie, Arkanksas native Raven Gates told her on-screen beau that she has only been with one man, her ex-boyfriend. (That would be the one who Raven says she beat with her shoe after she walked in on him having sex with another woman.) Then, right before their time in the Fantasy Suite, she told Nick that she never told her ex "I love you" — and also never had an orgasm during sex with him.
Nick didn't really know how to react — he got all red-faced and awkward and mumbled over his turtleneck something about not expecting to hear that. Neither, we're imagining, did Raven's ex, Hunter Henry.
According to Hunter, Raven is flat-out lying about their relationship, which lasted about two years. "Comments made by Raven about our relationship are skewed and untrue," he told Us Weekly on Thursday. "Definitely not true about the whole orgasm thing. And she has told me she loved me multiple times, just for the record." Boom. (He did add that he wishes his ex-girlfriend "all the best.")
Okay, so, there is apparently this thing women do sometimes where they... act like they're having an orgasm when they're actually not. Crazy, right?! The reasons vary — maybe the woman thinks she's "supposed" to have one every time, or she doesn't want to bruise the guy's ego, or maybe she doesn't know how to achieve one, or possibly is having terrible sex and wants it to end ASAP. But whatever the cause, we all know it happens: A 2011 study found that 80% of women fake an orgasm over half of the times they have vaginal intercourse.
In other words, Hunter has no way of knowing whether Raven was having orgasms or faking them. And honestly, dude, it's probably best to just stop talking about it. Just remember what Seinfeld's sex-savvy Elaine said...
