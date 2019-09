Okay, so, there is apparently this thing women do sometimes where they... act like they're having an orgasm when they're actually not. Crazy, right?! The reasons vary — maybe the woman thinks she's "supposed" to have one every time, or she doesn't want to bruise the guy's ego, or maybe she doesn't know how to achieve one, or possibly is having terrible sex and wants it to end ASAP. But whatever the cause, we all know it happens: A 2011 study found that 80% of women fake an orgasm over half of the times they have vaginal intercourse.