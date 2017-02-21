What’s Up With Kendall Jenner’s Latest Outerwear Obsession?

If there's one thing in our closets that makes getting dressed on freezing winter mornings a whole lot easier, it's something that was made to go with everything: that coat that you toss over whatever you're wearing, so you can get out the door and on with your day. That wear-with-everything piece usually comes in the form of a blanket coat, or, if you're one of those chic French girls, just a navy cashmere pullover, perhaps. But for someone like Kendall Jenner — and, really, for any of us who call the Northeast home — that cold weather staple usually equates to a bulky puffer jacket.
After we saw the piece pop up in street style roundups all over the place, we spent the past season trying our hand at the tricky silhouette. But, alas, it remains one of the harder outerwear must-haves to style. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite moments of Jenner wearing some of the trendiest puffer jackets we've seen in order to help us give the trend one last go before spring arrives. It'd seem the key is to, like, kind of wear it, and then kind of let it just hang off of your shoulders, à la Balenciaga fall 2016. Hmm, seems easy enough, right?