What’s Up With Kendall Jenner’s Latest Outerwear Obsession?

If there's one thing in our closets that makes getting dressed on freezing winter mornings a whole lot easier, it's something that was made to go with everything: that coat that you toss over whatever you're wearing, so you can get out the door and on with your day. That wear-with-everything piece usually comes in the form of a blanket coat, or, if you're one of those chic French girls, just a navy cashmere pullover, perhaps. But for someone like Kendall Jenner — and, really, for any of us who call the Northeast home — that cold weather staple usually equates to a bulky puffer jacket.