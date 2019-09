In the wake of her mother's (the hilarious and kick-ass Carrie Fischer ) and grandmother's (the elegant and iconic Debbie Reynolds ) deaths, actress Billie Lourd has found solace in the company of her friends , family, and her on-screen lover turned IRL-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. It's been about two months since the tragic passing of the mother-daughter duo, and Lourd has been slowly recovering out of the spotlight, with the help of everyone's favorite werewolf. It's strange when life imitates art, but the pairing of the earmuff-wearing Lourd and the Twilight alumnae Lautner has been perfect since the start . And now, it's even hashtag official.