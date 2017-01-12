Billie Lourd Shares Poignant Carrie Fisher Quote In Instagram Tribute

Carrie Fisher's force is with her. Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late mother with a touching Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of her as a child. The sweet pic shows her toddler self rocking fuzzy bunny ears in the back of a car while her proud mom smiles for the camera.
The photo's adorable, but it's the quote Lourd shares in the caption that really gets us. Fisher, who died on December 27, famously had a way with words, and she passed that on to her actress daughter. What a lovely legacy. "If my life weren't funny then it would just be true, and that is unacceptable," the Scream Queens star quotes her writer-actress mother as saying. She cleverly used emojis to spell out Fisher's first name. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart," Lourd added. Beautiful photo, beautiful sentiment. Mama would be proud.
