Execs Hint At Season 3 Of Scream Queens, But Will Billie Lourd Return?

Scream Queens fans can now rejoice...a little. The campy horror-comedy series just received a possible nod for round three. The show's future has been in question since last year, when ratings for season 2 of the beloved show declined. (Make no mistake, it still cleared the finish line.) “It’s very much still in consideration for a renewal," said Fox executive David Madden to Variety. Madden, who addressed reporters during the press tour of the Television Critics Association also remarked, "The ratings don’t tell the whole story; because it’s such a young audience...” That sounds pretty promising. Though, now that we've been given a glimmer hope, one major question remains. Will actress Billie Lourd, a.k.a. Chanel No. 3, return to the show? Lourd who lost her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds this past December, has understandably been laying low. Fortunately Lourd hasn't been alone; co-star and friend Taylor Lautner has been by her side.
Advertisement