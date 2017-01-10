Many of us were stunned by the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds last month, rounding out a seemingly unprecedented year of loss in the entertainment world. But it's safe to say no one was hit as hard as Fisher's daughter and Reynolds' granddaughter, Billie Lourd. Last week, Lourd posted a beautiful throwback pic of the three of them on Instagram, thanking her fans for giving her strength. And it looks like Lourd's friend and Scream Queens co-star Taylor Lautner is offering his fair share of support as well. The pair, who are rumored to be dating, went for a walk in L.A. today — the first sighting of them together since Fisher's and Reynolds' services last week according to Entertainment Tonight. "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met," Lautner captioned an Instagram photo of Lourd after the news of Fisher's death broke. "Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd." And, of course, he added a heart emoji.
The HBO documentary about Lourd's mom and grandmother, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, premiered last Saturday. The women were also honored at Sunday's Golden Globes, with the awards show's first In Memoriam tribute.
