Billie Lourd & Family Have Begun Planning A Mother-Daughter Funeral

Two generations of talented actress, mothers, and Hollywood icons will be celebrated at the funeral of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who both tragically passed away within a day of each other. The iconic mother-daughter duo will have a joint funeral together, Reynold's son, and Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher confirms to ABC.
He says the family, including 24-year-old Lourd, have started the process of ceremonies. However, no set dates or locations have been released yet.
It's not currently clear how involved Lourd will be in the process, but in an earlier statement, Todd had told ABC that Lourd would be in charge of her mother's funeral (before news of her grandmother's passing) and hinted that it would be far from a melancholy gathering.
"Carrie loves a good party," he told the site. "So, you know, I'm sure she'll [Lourd] want to throw a party for her."
Lourd has not made a public statement about the tragic and untimely deaths of her mother and grandmother, but a representative for the family has said she thanks everyone for their "thoughts and prayers."
