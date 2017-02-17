In the wake of her mother's (the hilarious and kick-ass Carrie Fischer) and grandmother's (the elegant and iconic Debbie Reynolds) deaths, actress Billie Lourd has found solace in the company of her friends, family, and her on-screen lover turned IRL-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. It's been about two months since the tragic passing of the mother-daughter duo, and Lourd has been slowly recovering out of the spotlight, with the help of everyone's favourite werewolf. It's strange when life imitates art, but the pairing of the earmuff-wearing Lourd and the Twilight alumnae Lautner has been perfect since the start. And now, it's even hashtag official.
Lourd shared an adorable selfie of herself and her boo with their couple nickname: Baelor. It combines the beginning of Billie and the end of Taylor (with a little creative license).
The two debuted their relationship to the public with a little (sneaky) help from their Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer, who Snapchatted the couple kissing on the dance floor of the show's wrap party. They've been inseparable ever since, even with Lourd's emotionally taxing past few months. While nothing will ever come close to replacing the intense bond Lourd had with her mother and grandmother, it's comforting to see her spending time with someone dear to her. Of all the recent random celebrity couple pairings, #Baelor is one to ship.
