Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Wear Matching Onesies In Tribute To “Supportive” Pals

"This group of onesie-clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world," Lourd, who was Fisher's only child, wrote. She added the hashtags #gratefulfortheirgreatness and #friendsfindingthefunny. Look closely and you'll note that Lourd and Lautner are wearing matching blue onesies, though it's hard to tell exactly which animal they're supposed to be. Lourd's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, and pal Romy Byrne (daughter of Gabriel Byrne and Ellen Barkin) are also in her crew. Everyone grieves in different ways, and if a onesie party helps someone heal, go for it. And really, would we expect anything less from someone who grew up with the hilarious Carrie Fisher?