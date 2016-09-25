Kylie & Kendall Jenner Get All #SisterGoals On Snapchat

Last week, Kendall and Kylie Jenner took a day out of their schedules to spend time with each other and it was full of sisterly bonding. First, they went to a petting zoo. Then, they shared an adorable hug.
We were tempted to view the photos as proof that they're really just like us...until they bought Ferraris together the next day.
This was probably a much-needed break for both sisters. Kendall just modeled in New York Fashion Week, where she and Kylie got stuck in an elevator. This fall alone, she was on five Vogue covers. Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics has kept releasing one product after another.
Kendall considers herself the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, so we're glad to have these snapshots into her life. Kylie, on the other hand, is always broadcasting her most candid moments on social media — and these ones were some of her best yet.
Here are some photos of their time together, which totally embody #SisterGoals.
