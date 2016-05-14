Kylie Jenner's Vulnerable Snapchat Confession Will Shock You

Even the Kardashians are real people with messy emotions. Kylie Jenner demonstrated that over Snapchat, where she confessed that she's not sure who she is.
"The reason that I don't talk on Snapchat that much or show my personality a lot is because when I do, I get vulnerable and people make fun of me," she said. "Kylie Jenner is who you see on Instagram, but I am not Kylie Jenner. I don't know who Kylie Jenner is."
Then, her sister Khloé Kardashian asked her to describe herself in three words. She picks "sensitive," "weird," and "I love really hard." Kardashian's descriptors of choice for her sister are "so incredibly smart; deeply, deeply loving; and incredibly generous."
Jenner looks moved and responds that Khloé is "also very generous, very strong, and she always puts everybody before her."
It's nice to see the stars be vulnerable and remind us that their lives aren't all about fame and glamour. It's also refreshing to hear Jenner admit that even she can't live up to the image of Kylie Jenner — or at least of the perfect King Kylie her fans know.
