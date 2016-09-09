In an incident that would surely be deemed contrived even for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, model sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner got stuck in an elevator. Not just any elevator, mind you. A New York Fashion Week elevator. That's the best kind of elevator.
Their presence in an enclosed space to which entry was barred technically made it a party (two's a party, three's a crowd, after all), and the fact that it was Kendall and Kylie (along with Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods) made it super A-list. Not only that, but literally nobody else could get in. So, briefly, the elevator they were stuck in was the hottest party in New York. The quick presence of the fire department certainly didn't hurt matters. Heating things up, we mean. (Their response time kicked the crap out of Amtrak, currently operating at a seven-month delay.)
Of course, the debacle was captured on Snapchat.
"So, my worst nightmare just happened," Kylie says.
"Our worst nightmare," Kendall corrects her.
Later, Hailey Baldwin adds, "This is crazy, I'm dying"
The whole process took about 20 minutes, and was extensively documented via photo and video. Naturally, the Jenner sisters posed with their rescuing heroes.
Their presence in an enclosed space to which entry was barred technically made it a party (two's a party, three's a crowd, after all), and the fact that it was Kendall and Kylie (along with Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods) made it super A-list. Not only that, but literally nobody else could get in. So, briefly, the elevator they were stuck in was the hottest party in New York. The quick presence of the fire department certainly didn't hurt matters. Heating things up, we mean. (Their response time kicked the crap out of Amtrak, currently operating at a seven-month delay.)
Of course, the debacle was captured on Snapchat.
"So, my worst nightmare just happened," Kylie says.
"Our worst nightmare," Kendall corrects her.
Later, Hailey Baldwin adds, "This is crazy, I'm dying"
The whole process took about 20 minutes, and was extensively documented via photo and video. Naturally, the Jenner sisters posed with their rescuing heroes.
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their friend were all stuck in an elevator for almost an hour. They're fine now. pic.twitter.com/moSdRXsZrk— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2016
Never a boring moment with these two. Kylie saw the humor in the situation, retweeting the following reference to Beyoncé's "Famous" remix.
@KylieJenner Of course sometimes shit go down When it's a billion dollars on an elevator, hahahah— 🇧🇷 (@_sornelas) September 9, 2016
Sorry, Young Thug. You are no longer the MVP of Fashion Week. It's now Kylie and Kendall. Or maybe the elevator. Or maybe the firefighters.
Advertisement