From buying Emily Blunt's house to dating Harry Styles, it might seem like at age 20, Kendall Jenner's done everything. But there is one thing she wants to do before her life is complete, and it's surprisingly simple: She wants to visit the Museum of Sex in New York City.
The museum is known for its breast-themed moon bounce, its gallery of animal mating rituals, and its comprehensive fetish exhibit. Jenner posted on her app that she's hoping to make it there soon.
She also talked about her favorite things to do in New York, like wandering around Central Park and catching Knicks games at Madison Square Garden.
When she visits the city, she stays in Kim and Kanye's Soho apartment.
Her post reminisced on her first visit to the Big Apple, which included pretty much the polar opposite activity of visiting the Museum of Sex: browsing the American Girl doll store. She was only 12 then, and apparently, she's ready for a more adult activity.
Since she's in NYC for Fashion Week, she just may have the chance to check this item off her bucket list.
The museum is known for its breast-themed moon bounce, its gallery of animal mating rituals, and its comprehensive fetish exhibit. Jenner posted on her app that she's hoping to make it there soon.
She also talked about her favorite things to do in New York, like wandering around Central Park and catching Knicks games at Madison Square Garden.
When she visits the city, she stays in Kim and Kanye's Soho apartment.
Her post reminisced on her first visit to the Big Apple, which included pretty much the polar opposite activity of visiting the Museum of Sex: browsing the American Girl doll store. She was only 12 then, and apparently, she's ready for a more adult activity.
Since she's in NYC for Fashion Week, she just may have the chance to check this item off her bucket list.
Advertisement