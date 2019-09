Nike’s Latest Collab Drops Today — The Kardashians Are Going To Be ALL Over This

Balmain army, assemble! Olivier Rousteing's capsule collection for NikeLab drops today. Make your way over to Nike's website to claim some gold-trimmed workout gear. The spiffed-up activewear is bound for the closets of anyone who's ever wanted to work out like a Kardashian (but those won't be the only customers vying for these ultra-stylish threads). If you had your eye on a cropped sweatshirt or Balmain-ified FlyKnits, you'll probably want to scoop those up quickly — we all remember #HMBalmainNation This story was originally published on May 23, 2016.It's impossible to deny that Nike's recent string of collaborations appear to be geared toward the fashion-savvy — and, arguably, the Kardashian-inclined. Earlier this year, its ongoing partnership with Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci, previously limited to statement-making kicks , expanded into some print-heavy active apparel . Today, NikeLab announced its latest foray into athleisure domination with a partnership with Olivier Rousteing, #BalmainArmy ringleader and de facto family designer for the Kardashian The collection, titled " Football Nouveau ," is inspired by the upcoming Euro 2016 tournament, and pulls from Nike's archive of soccer gear. The collection, which is part of the Portland-based sportswear giant's Summer of Sport series, where outside designers reinvent and reimagine Nike's signature styles, features sneakers; jackets (a reinvention of the N98, tailored to create an hourglass silhouette ); cropped, sleeveless sweatshirts; track pants, and, according to Vogue , even bodycon dresses. The latter intriguing item has yet to be revealed, but we'll likely get a sneak peek prior to the June 2 launch. Dazed got a look at the full range, photographed alongside archival Balmain for visual reference.