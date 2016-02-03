Riccardo Tisci & Nike Just Do It (Again): A Second Collab Is Indeed On The Way

It's been a little over two years since Nike first announced a creative partnership with Givenchy creative director (and self-professed sneaker obsessive) Riccardo Tisci. After much success and an obligatory Instagram tease for a sophomore collection, the next chapter of this couture-meets-athleisure pair-up has been revealed: Say hello to the NikeLab Dunk Lux High x RT.
For Tisci's first collection with the brand in 2014, entitled Nike + R.T. AF1, the designer reimagined the Air Force 1 with bold stripes, gold accents, and exaggerated heights (spanning from low-rise to boot). The second time around, he's bringing his couture sensibilities to the Nike Dunk, a style first introduced in 1985 that has since garnered quite the following with both basketball and skateboarding crowds.
The first image of the Tisci-fied trainer, released today, shows a sleek black leather sneaker with every usual feature — from height to eyestay — slightly enlarged. And, of course, it's all topped off with that signature white Swoosh. There's also a white style with a black or red Swoosh, according to WWD. (The latter color combo is reminiscent of the designer's very first pair of Dunks.)
“It’s interesting, because I come from a couture background and I’m the first couturier who is doing a project with [Nike], bringing my way of thinking about couture and about fashion," he told WWD. Tisci built on the design innovations NikeLab introduced in Dunk Lux High last year — a full-grain leather upper, Lunarlon insole for durability and comfort, and memory foam for fit — which makes the sneaker not only a looker, but also a performer.
Tisci is well aware of the sneaker's storied history. “It has been both mainstream and niche, adopted by communities of varying size and influence," Tisci said in a press release. "But no matter the model, the Dunk has always had a cultural cachet that, as a designer, I’m quite drawn to.” He also counts on an impressive archive of trainers across his various residences worldwide to draw from: Tisci estimates his personal collection tops 1,000 pairs, according to WWD.
The sneaker will retail for $300. Unlike the first drop, you won't have to wait a few months (or line up at select locations) to get your hands on Nike + RT: You'll be able to shop Tisci's Dunk Lux Highs on February 11 at both NikeLab retailers in North America, as well as on NikeLab's website.
