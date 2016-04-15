Big News From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: North Carolina's governor tried to soften discriminatory provisions in the state's anti-LGBTQ law.
North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has responded to growing backlash against legislation that eliminated protections for LGBTQ individuals by issuing an executive order to soften some of the discriminatory provisions included in the new law, according to The Washington Post. (Read More)
2. In-The-Know: Serial's Asia McClain is publishing a confessional called Confessions of a Serial Alibi.
Another big breakthrough for Adnan Syed, from season 1 of Serial, is in the horizon. This time, though, it's not coming from Sarah Koenig or Syed's team of defense attorneys. It stems from the only alibi in his case — his former classmate, Asia McClain. The 288-page volume will tell McClain's side of the story "for the very first time," as stated on her website. (Read More)
3. This Is NOT A Drill: A Rihanna makeup line is officially coming in 2017.
WWD has confirmed that a Rihanna makeup line is officially coming! The singer has inked a deal with LVMH, the company behind Kat Von D and Marc Jacobs Beauty, to release a product line called Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. (That's the same name RiRi all but confirmed to us in an interview.) (Read More)
4. Noms: Wegmans is now officially America's favorite grocery store, beating out Trader Joe's.
Usually, Trader Joe's is ranked as the best supermarket in America, no question. In fact, the beloved grocery store has taken home the prize for the past four years in a row, based on an annual customer survey completed by a company called Market Force. (Read More)
5. Tech Talk: Instagram's Explore section now includes "Videos You Might Like."
Today, the app's Explore section introduced video channels. According to Instagram, the feature helps connect you with videos that you'll love, the same way that Explore already shows you photos that reflect your interests. (Read More)
6. Icebreaker: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child.
Put away the Peeno Noir. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child. The actress shared the news during last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I have big news," she told Fallon, gesturing to her stomach. "I’m pregnant!” (Read More)
7. ICYMI: Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton faced off in the final debate before next week's New York Democratic Primary.Sanders, who was born in Brooklyn, and Clinton, who served two terms as senator, both claim the state as home turf. But within the first few minutes, both candidates were attacking each other’s judgment and record on a number of issues, including financial reform, gun control, and foreign policy. (Read More)
8. A-List: Miley Cyrus and artist Marilyn Minter collaborated on a glamorous photo to benefit Planned Parenthood.Minter photographed Cyrus in an exclusive session and the resulting print will be sold in a limited edition on Artsy, with 100% of the income going to support Planned Parenthood. Marc Jacobs will also sell t-shirts featuring additional images from the session through his site and in Marc Jacobs boutiques. (Read More)
